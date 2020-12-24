Submission ID: 2982
Date Lost December 24, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brady Rd.
Owner's Full Name Marissa Alford
Email Maris1188@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-500-2836
Alternate Phone (910) 783-5602
Additional Comments Alvin slipped outside when garage door was being worked on. He has never been outdoors.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Alvin
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair
Markings Buff with white on nose, around neck and on all 4 paws
Predominant Color Buff
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
