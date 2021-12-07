Submission ID: 3546
Date Lost December 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pine Lake
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage Road
Owner's Full Name Heather Millard
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109492599
Alternate Phone (910) 690-1052
Additional Comments She is a little skittish so might run from someone she doesn't know. She likes treats but might be afraid of men more than women.
Please help us find her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dancer
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabbico
Markings tan, brown and black
Predominant Color brown
2nd Color tan
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
