Submission ID: 2797
Date Lost August 14, 2020
Area/Town Lost Bretton Woods, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cabot Circle and Wentworth Circle
Closest Major Intersection Lake Hills Road and 5
Owner's Full Name Michelle Maro
Email Michelle.maro@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 3122136916
Additional Comments Very friendly with humans and other cats. Indoor cat. Has claws.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thor
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair Tabby
Markings Brown with black stripes and some leopard spots
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black with light tan belly
Age of Pet 10 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.