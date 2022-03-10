Submission ID: 3685
Date Lost March 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Dorsal Woods
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Rockland Lane
Closest Major Intersection Dorsal Drive
Owner's Full Name Lynn Goodall
Email Lynngoodall21@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 8455483186
Alternate Phone (845) 608-4820
Additional Comments Tabby cat, very small, she has a ripped left ear, very friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chuncky
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Stripes
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
