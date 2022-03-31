Submission ID: 3726
Date Lost March 29, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Healing Acres Lane off Underwood Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Underwood Rd.
Owner's Full Name Melissa McMillion
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 7035775975
Additional Comments Missing barn cats. We're on Healing Acres Ln, off Underwood. These 2 never leave the front porch or the front yard and have now been gone since Tuesday night. They usually answer to their names, Tut-Tut (tabby) and Domino (black/white). They are very friendly and love getting pets. Let me know if you've seen them.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tut-Tut
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short-hair
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black stripes
Age of Pet less than 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
