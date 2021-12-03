Submission ID: 3542
Date Lost November 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen woodgreen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Woodgreen lane
Closest Major Intersection Highway 5
Owner's Full Name Jules langaman
Email Jules.Langaman@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107839903
Additional Comments Polydactyl tabby. Very very friendly and loves people and kids
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gene
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Stripes, spots, extra thumbs
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
