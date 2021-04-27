UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT WAS FOUND
Submission ID: 3170
Date Lost April 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass, Carthage area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vass-Carthage Road
Owner's Full Name Ashley Chriscoe
Email akchriscoe@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-585-4159
Alternate Phone (910) 974-0651
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Momo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Brown Tabby
Predominant Color Brown, Gray
2nd Color Black Stripes
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
