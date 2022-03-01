UPDATE: CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3670
Date Lost February 27, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost S. Ridge st and East morganton intersection
Closest Major Intersection S. Ridge st and East morganton intersection
Owner's Full Name Adam Ewoldsen
Email Eaewoldsen@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 8649158957
Alternate Phone (864) 423-7144
Additional Comments Her name is cat. She is chipped, and only 6 months old.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cat
Type of Animal Kitten
Breed Tabby
Markings Brown and gray with a white chest
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
