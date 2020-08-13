OWNER REPORTED CAT STILL MISSING AS OF 8/12/20
Submission ID: 2772
Date Lost July 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Colonial Heights
Owner's Full Name Roland Buerkle
Email klabauter17@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106912903
Additional Comments blonde/ white male cat 2 years old, microchipped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Beau
Type of Animal male cat
Breed Feline domestic shorthair
Markings blonde and white
Predominant Color orange
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.