Our cat Mochi was let out from our new home on McDairmid Road, Pinehurst, NC.
She had only spent upwards of one hour at the location (relocated from Sheldon Road, Southern Pines, NC) before being let out by our daughters on accident.
She is tuxedo, small, roughly 1.5 years old, extremely friendly, microchipped, and drawn to children. I would love any notification or assistance of a found tuxedo cat over the coming days. We're nervous about Halloween coming up with her safety and someone snatching her.
Thank you!
Mandy Grogg
Cell: 816-656-0487
