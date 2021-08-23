Submission ID: 3365
Date Lost August 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost CCNC GOLF CLUB
Lake Dornoch Drive
Closest Major Intersection CCNC GOLF CLUB
Owner's Full Name Kristina Linden
Email klcastagna@comcast.net
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-690-0082
Alternate Phone (910) 692-8064
Additional Comments My mom was pet sitting. Call me Kristina (cell) 910-690-0082 or my mom Kathleen Oleson (home) 910-692-8064
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Max
Type of Animal Black and white Tuxedo - extra thumbs on all 4 feet
Breed American Shorthair
Markings Black and white Tuxedo - polydactyl all four legs
Predominant Color Black and white
2nd Color Black and white
Age of Pet 2 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Max tag
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.