Submission ID: 3467
Date Lost October 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Murray Hill Road
Closest Major Intersection Us 15-501
Owner's Full Name Kendall Barber
Email xPookyy@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-495-5355
Additional Comments Name is Danny. Shorthair tuxedo male. Has a flea collar. Very friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Danny
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domesticated shorthair
Markings Tuxedo
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
