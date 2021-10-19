Submission ID: 3453
Date Lost October 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 220 W NEW JERSEY AVE
Closest Major Intersection Bennett Street
Owner's Full Name Laura Lee
Email allee7780@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105850132
Additional Comments We call the Kitty "Merle". His may be blind in his left eye. I haven't been able to catch him to take him to the vet. He is just beginning to trust us. He is a stray but is beginning to trust us. I was putting a collar/tag on him and he got very scared and ran off. I haven't seen him since. I would love to keep him if I can find him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Merle
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings White fur on bottom lip
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet Approximately 1 Year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Merle w/ phone #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.