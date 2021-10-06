Submission ID: 3424
Date Lost September 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes Soutb
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Winsford circle
Owner's Full Name Bonnie Archibald
Email Miles.bonnie@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9105287522
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mercedes aka Cedes
Type of Animal Cat
Breed European short hair
Markings Mostly black with a White chest and white nose
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 16
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink striped
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes with phone number and address
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.