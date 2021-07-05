Submission ID: 3294
Date Lost July 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Eastwood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Nichols Ave
Owner's Full Name Charity Betters
Email betterscharity@gmail.com
Zip 13090
Primary Phone 5855324915
Alternate Phone (315) 885-7473
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Penny
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium hair
Markings Long whiskers and white eyeliner fur
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
