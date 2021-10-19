Submission ID: 3452
Date Lost October 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinetop Rd
Closest Major Intersection Dan Rd/Westside. 705/Dan Rd
Owner's Full Name Christa Baker
Email meinesgeld@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 464-1554
Alternate Phone (304) 991-0808
Additional Comments Coco escaped last Monday. He has only one eye. Solid black. He has been neutered. Answers to Coco, Cocopuff, Shugshug. I can offer a $20 reward. I'd give a million if I had it.
Coco has a throaty chirp/gentle growl instead of a meow. He will walk with his head sideways, good eye down
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Coco, Cocopuff, Shugshug
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic, short hsir
Markings Small white patch on his stomach
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
