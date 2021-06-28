Submission ID: 3280
Date Lost June 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Oakwood Dr
Closest Major Intersection Vass-Carthage Road
Owner's Full Name Donna Martin
Email Djamartin0930@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-639-3740
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pepper
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings Solid black
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.