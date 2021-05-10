UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost May 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1650 Youngs
Closest Major Intersection Lake Bay Road
Owner's Full Name Deborah Wilson
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9106911666
Additional Comments Black cat wearing red reflective color with phone number 910 691-1666. Most likely will not come to you. Please call if spotted.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mona aka Liza
Type of Animal Cat
Breed short hair
Markings small white patch on neck
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red with reflective stripe
