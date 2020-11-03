Submission ID: 2894
Date Lost November 02, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines Weymouth area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost E Indiana Ave
Closest Major Intersection E Indiana Ave and Country Club
Owner's Full Name Lauren Lyman
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 2144504266
Additional Comments This is our kitty cat. Her name is Athena. I am worried because she doesn’t currently have a collar on. She had a quick release collar on and lost it. She is microchiped and registered to us but we have not seen her since last night. Please call or text if you have her or have seen her. My telephone number is 214-450-4266.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Athena
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings All black
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.