Lost Cat Southern Pines

Submission ID: 2894

Date Lost November 02, 2020

Area/Town Lost Southern Pines Weymouth area

Street or Road Where Pet Lost E Indiana Ave

Closest Major Intersection E Indiana Ave and Country Club

Owner's Full Name Lauren Lyman

Email Lauren@designeddelivery.com

Zip 28387

Primary Phone 2144504266

Additional Comments This is our kitty cat. Her name is Athena. I am worried because she doesn’t currently have a collar on. She had a quick release collar on and lost it. She is microchiped and registered to us but we have not seen her since last night. Please call or text if you have her or have seen her. My telephone number is 214-450-4266.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Athena

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Domestic shorthair

Markings All black

Predominant Color Black

Age of Pet 1 year

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days