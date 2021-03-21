UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3105
Date Lost March 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost North Bennett St
Closest Major Intersection Road Island
Owner's Full Name Kelsey Lishchynsky
Email k.lishchynsky@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106391570
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Esmerelda
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings none
Predominant Color black
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
