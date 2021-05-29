Submission ID: 3236
Date Lost May 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes South
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dartmoor Lane
Closest Major Intersection Seven Lakes Road
Owner's Full Name Allison Hunsinger
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106380886
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daisy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name of pet and contact number on collar
