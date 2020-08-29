Submission ID: 2817
Date Lost August 27, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Plank Rd
Closest Major Intersection N Middleton
Owner's Full Name Kristen Seawell
Zip 27425
Primary Phone 9106914391
Additional Comments Outdoor/indoor. VERY friendly. Wearing blue collar with tag
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Charlie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue/orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Phone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.