Submission ID: 3650
Date Lost February 11, 2022
Area/Town Lost Village Acres Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fox Run Road
Closest Major Intersection Spring Lake Dr.
Owner's Full Name Ashley Bozkurt
Email abozk272@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 3157835680
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Binx
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings Green eyes
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color A couple white hairs on chest
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
