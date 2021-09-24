Submission ID: 3415
Date Lost September 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost CCNC Neighborhood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Apawamis Circle, Pinehurst
Owner's Full Name Karishma Sharma
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 4079631452
Additional Comments My 4 year old black cat has been missing for 5 days. He was last seen on Apawamis Circle in CCNC. He is very skittish and shy. Fully black, slightly chubby.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ken
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American Shorthair
Markings All black
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
