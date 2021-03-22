Submission ID: 3107
Date Lost March 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Monticello Drive
Closest Major Intersection Morganton Rd
Owner's Full Name Manda Vanhorne
Email mandaiberson@yahoo.co.uk
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9106393384
Animal Name Winston
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short
Markings Tiny crook at the tip of his tail
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
