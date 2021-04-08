Submission ID: 3135
Date Lost April 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Village Acres Pinehurst - close to No 6 entrance
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Tyler Way and Forrest Dr
Closest Major Intersection Highway 15-501 and Forrest Dr near No 6 entrance
Owner's Full Name Donna M Hughes
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-690-1862
Alternate Phone (910) 690-3528
Additional Comments He was wearing an orange and silver reflective break-away collar with a bell and fish-shaped name tag with BINX and my name and phone number on it. The tip of his tail has a “kink” or bend from being broken when he was a kitten. Solid black. A few stray white hairs on his neck/chest. Green eyes. Neutered but not chipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Binx
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Tip of tail is bent
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet Approximately 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange and silver
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Fish shaped name tag and bell
