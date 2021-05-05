Submission ID: 3186
Date Lost May 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Old River Road
Closest Major Intersection Torchwood rd
Owner's Full Name Brittany Fountain
Email toombsly89@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 5408476264
Additional Comments Grey/blue collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Harlow
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Grey/blue
