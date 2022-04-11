Submission ID: 3747
Date Lost April 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinehurst Ave
Closest Major Intersection Near laundry mat
Owner's Full Name Karen Brown
Email Sadiemae390@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106913846
Alternate Phone (910) 947-3808
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mugzi
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair domestic
Markings Clipped ear/white spot on toe
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 2/3years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.