Lost Cat Carthage

Submission ID: 2954

Date Lost December 04, 2020

Area/Town Lost Carthage

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bingham street

Owner's Full Name Angie Boger

Email bogeram501@gmail.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone 9109861539

Additional Comments He's a very nervous little cat who doesn't like to approach strangers. He's got distinct yellowy orange eyes and the left one he usually squints a lot because he's recovering from a minor eye infection.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Lobo

Type of Animal Cat

Breed short hair

Markings he has some random white hairs in his coat

Predominant Color Black

Age of Pet 9 months

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Black with white skulls that glow in the dark and a bell

Collar I.D. Tag(s) No collar tags

