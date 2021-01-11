Submission ID: 3000
Date Lost January 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage near Forest Ridge
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Wooded Acre Way
Closest Major Intersection Grady Rd and Union Church Rd.
Owner's Full Name Mark Daniel Moore
Email mark.moore594@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 751-0596
Alternate Phone (910) 751-0591
Additional Comments Friendly cat but will not come up to most people.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Raven
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mixed
Markings All black with pink/purple collar
Age of Pet 8 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) pink/purple
