UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2954
Date Lost December 04, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bingham street
Owner's Full Name Angie Boger
Email bogeram501@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109861539
Additional Comments He's a very nervous little cat who doesn't like to approach strangers. He's got distinct yellowy orange eyes and the left one he usually squints a lot because he's recovering from a minor eye infection.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lobo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed short hair
Markings he has some random white hairs in his coat
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black with white skulls that glow in the dark and a bell
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No collar tags
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.