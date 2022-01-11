Submission ID: 3593
Date Lost January 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost Cameron/ Moore county
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Us Hwy 1
Closest Major Intersection Loving Rd or 24/27
Owner's Full Name Christina Zell
Email Tinazell18@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106391116
Alternate Phone (910) 690-4897
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Binx
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Unknown
Markings Sold black with green eyes
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
