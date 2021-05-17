Submission ID: 3206
Date Lost May 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost Abeedeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Yellowwood drive Aberdeen
Closest Major Intersection Shepherds trail
Owner's Full Name Marisa Di Gregorio
Zip 28348
Primary Phone 9784235589
Additional Comments My poor baby kitty got out and is lost. He’s about 13-14 lbs, black, shorthair and very skiddish. If you see him don’t chase. He’s microchipped and I just want him home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ash
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short haired
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
