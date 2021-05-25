Submission ID: 3230
Date Lost May 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Woodlake
Owner's Full Name Belle
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 919-971-9462
Additional Comments: Has pink nose & a missing canine tooth.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Tuxedo
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 14 yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
