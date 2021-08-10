Submission ID: 3343
Date Lost August 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Juniper Ridge Neighborhood
Closest Major Intersection Juniper Lake Rd/Murdocksville Rd
Owner's Full Name Erin Morgan
Email Erinmorgan0911@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 3148081156
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Po
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Black and white. White stripe down nose, white chin, white belly and paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
