Submission ID: 3785
Date Lost May 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Catalpa Ln N
Closest Major Intersection Catalpa and Burning Tree
Owner's Full Name Linda Steffen
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 5185269772
Alternate Phone (518) 248-5295
Additional Comments Very large black and white male tuxedo cat. Declawed front paws (he is a rescue) Very friendly and fat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cletus
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic
Markings Tuxedo Cat
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 9?
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
