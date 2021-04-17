Submission ID: 3152
Date Lost April 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Gun Club
Closest Major Intersection Gun Club in Village Acres
Owner's Full Name Layne Smith
Email Layne.taylor88@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9196054263
Alternate Phone (919) 605-4263
Additional Comments Lost short haired tuxedo cat. Goes by Watson. Very friendly. Kinda chubby. Will probably let you approach him.Please call if you see our buddy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Watson
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tuxedo
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
