Submission ID: 3279
Date Lost June 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Near Denny Rd
Closest Major Intersection Denny and Sandpit
Owner's Full Name Christy Miller
Email artsea700@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 9103187970
Alternate Phone (910) 215-7365
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Berlioz or Burly
Type of Animal Cat
Breed unsure
Markings Black and white; looks like a tuxedo
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
