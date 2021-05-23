Submission ID: 3219
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost
Owner's Full Name Tyler Heich
Email b4ugo2cgollum@gmail.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone 910-783-5218
Alternate Phone (910) 695-6865
Additional Comments Black & White Female Cat. Her name is Cupcake. She's about 2 years old. No collar. Very friendly. My young granddaughters are very upset. They have searched their neighborhood all over. She doesn't usually leave the yard. She was last seen Friday morning.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cupcake
Type of Animal Cat
Breed standard short hair
Markings tuxedo
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet abt. 2years old.
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.