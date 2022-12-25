Submission ID: 4186
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Churchill downs dr , Aberdeen 28315
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Churchill downs dr , Aberdeen 28315
Owner's First Name Xayda
Email xaydab777@gmail.com
Primary Phone 9106917323
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost December 22, 2022
Area/Town Lost Hawthorn / Clearwater Apartments in Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Churchills Downs Dr
Closest Major Intersection Us 1 and saunders blvd
Owner's Full Name Xayda
Email xaydab777@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106917323
Additional Comments Don Julio is our sweet loving cat who will come up to literally anyone, he’s unbelievably sweet. He got out and it’s been so cold we have searched everywhere for him and still haven’t found him yet. Don Julio has a heart condition and NEEDS MEDICATION DAILY!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Don Julio
Type of Animal tuxedo cat
Breed short to medium
Markings black with white markings . one on half of his upper lip and his bottom lip is white . his belly and paws are white . he has a white stripe on half of his nose & one of his whiskers on his right cheek i want to say is shorter than his other whiskers .
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1.5 yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
