Date Lost February 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Shepherd’s Trail/Roseland
Closest Major Intersection NC-5
Owner's Full Name Jessica Olson
Email miss.jessi@live.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7063020637
Alternate Phone (706) 302-0637
Additional Comments The collar was created for him using two kitten collars. One that used to be his and one that used to belong to his sister, Jane. When he started wanting to explore outside I put the two collars together to create one big enough for him. It is a fabric collar with my cell phone number sewn in. He has one single white eyebrow whisker above his right eye. He is incredibly sociable and will approach people for love! He is incredibly motivated by food.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bing
Type of Animal Tuxedo Cat - Male
Breed Domestic Shorthair
Markings White Paws & Chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3 Years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue/Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Collar Contains my Cell #
