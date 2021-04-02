UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT WAS FOUND
Submission ID: 3126
Date Lost March 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Highway 73 and Old Troy Road
Closest Major Intersection Highway 211 & highway 73
Owner's Full Name Brenda Burt
Email naturechild01@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910-691-8967
Additional Comments Went missing March 31, 2 yr old male, neutered, has all shots up to date, shy, won’t come to anyone. Tabby, Black and white stripes, white feet, name is Tiggar. Right ear is clipped to show he has been neutered.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tiggar
Type of Animal Male cat
Breed Tabby
Markings White feet, tabby
Predominant Color Multi tabby
2nd Color Black n white
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.