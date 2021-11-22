Submission ID: 3509
Date Lost November 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Woodlake/ Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cottonwood Ct
Owner's Full Name Wayne Lindsay
Email lbfelipe@ncsu.edu
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9106392019
Alternate Phone (910) 315-5912
Additional Comments He is a curious cat, does not like the vet or strangers.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Oliver
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium hair, black and white
Markings Has a mustache, black spots on back, head and legs
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Gray
