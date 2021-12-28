Submission ID: 3571
Date Lost December 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Blue Farm, Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bellhaven Dr
Owner's Full Name Brianna Froelich
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 2536515265
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Penny
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short Hair Mix
Markings White spots
Predominant Color Black, white spots
2nd Color White spots
Age of Pet 3 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
