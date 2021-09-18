Submission ID: 3406
Date Lost September 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 700 block South Ridge St
Closest Major Intersection Morganton Rd. and May St. (near the RR bridge)
Owner's Full Name Helen Causey
Email hcausey@nc.rr.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 690-7703
Additional Comments May have crawled into garage, storage building, attic, etc. Please check if you have a locked storage unit you have had open recently.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name "Miss Kitty"
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Mostly black with white belly and chin (tuxedo)
Predominant Color black
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
