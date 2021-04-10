UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3140
Date Lost April 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Indiana Ave
Closest Major Intersection Ft Bragg Rd
Owner's Full Name Amanda Toyoda
Email amandatoyoda17@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 8437545098
Alternate Phone (313) 613-2560
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Boo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Dsh
Markings Black and white
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
