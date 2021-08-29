UPDATED: CAT STILL MISSING AS OF 8/29
Submission ID: 3360
Date Lost August 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Deerwood Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Juniper Creek & US Hwy 5-501
Owner's Full Name Alice Ormston
Email aliceormston@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
UPDATED PHONE: (910) 603-8238
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fifi
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American Shorthair
Markings Black with whit stripe down face, white snout, and whit belly.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 9
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
