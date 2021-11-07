Submission ID: 3491
Date Lost November 02, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Donald Ross Drive
Closest Major Intersection NC 5
Owner's Full Name Linda Wall
Email landawall@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 19105286111
Alternate Phone (910) 295-2573
Additional Comments Have you seen our beloved Pixie? She was spooked by another cat and ran off Tuesday afternoon. She is very friendly, so she may have approached someone. She was not wearing her collar, unfortunately. We miss her! Thank you!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pixie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tuxedo
Markings Black with white belly, white socks, and white nose
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 90
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
