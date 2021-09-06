Submission ID: 3390
Date Lost September 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst, Doral Woods
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2 bel Air place
Owner's Full Name Sean P Smith
Email sean.smith7212@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9105853396
Alternate Phone (910) 603-0503
Additional Comments Moving. Most of our stuff is gone. My time there has been limited. He may have wandered from caretaker in search of me as we are pretty attached. He is very personable. He has gotten stuck in the crawl spaces of neighboring houses before. I was due to move Moo and his brothers this weekend.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Moo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Calico
Markings Black spots
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.