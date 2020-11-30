UPDATE: CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2938
Date Lost November 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Village Acres
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandhills Circle
Owner's Full Name Andrea Schaible
Email andrino130@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109866372
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cocoa
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Long Hair
Markings White Chest and Paws
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
